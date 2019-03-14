|
SANDS Ronald William Died peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
1st March 2019, Ron, aged 85,
of Little Eccleston, beloved husband of Jean (deceased), loving father of Andrew and Chris, dearest father in law of Julie and Kaye, much loved grandad of Tim, Esther, Carmen, Phoebe and Benjamin, and great grandad of Theo and Florence.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 18th March at 2.00 p.m. Family flowers only.
Donations please to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund
(Ward 38 BVH)
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 14, 2019
