|
|
|
Gillett Robert
(Robin) Joy, Penny and Christopher would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence and kind messages of support received at their
recent sad loss of Robin.
Many thanks to all who came to Robin's funeral service at
St Nicholas' Church, Wrea Green and to Canon Eddie Burns
for his comforting ministrations.
Thanks to all who gave so generously in support of
Cancer Research,
British Heart Foundation and Bloodwise in memory of Robin. Thanks to all who cared for Robin during his illness, the support he received gave us great comfort. Thanks to Davina Parker for the excellent catering and Joanna Whittaker for the beautiful floral tributes. Final thanks to Nicholas Gillett & family of N Gillett & Son Wesham, for their help and support with the dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 14, 2019