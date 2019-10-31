Home

Horsfield & Family Funerals
Rose Court Funeral Home
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire FY82AT
01253 781011
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Rita Sargent Notice
SARGENT Rita
(nee Landregan) On October 18th, 2019
Rita passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving children,
at her home in St Annes-on-Sea,
aged 78 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Ronald, loving mother of
Kevin, Julie and Sammy and
a devoted grandma to
Ciera, Elysha, Lylia and Ysabelle.
'Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends'
"ARTE ET MARTE"
Service and cremation to take
place at Park Crematorium,
Lytham on Saturday
November 9th at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be sent for Trinity Hospice
c/o The Funeral Director.
All further enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
1a St Davids Road North,
Lytham St Annes.
FY8 2AT Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 31, 2019
