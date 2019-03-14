|
|
|
Hilton Rita Elaine Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
10th March 2019.
Beloved wife of Alan Hilton (deceased), mum to Christopher and Julie, Stuart and Nicola, Tracy and Ray, gran to Katherine, Georgia, Alistair, Conor, Oskar
and Eleanor.
We will miss you.
Family and friends are invited to commemorate her life at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Lytham on Thursday, 21st March at 1.00pm followed by Cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please and donations may be made to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Mark Rae Funeral Services,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes On Sea, FY8 1QS.
01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More