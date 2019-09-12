|
|
|
SMITH Richard Richard, dearly beloved
Son of Margaret and the late Denis and dearly loved Brother of Janet, sadly passed away
after short illness on
26th August 2019.
Funeral service to take place at
St Paul's Church, Ansdell on Sunday 22nd September 2019 at 2pm followed by committal at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 23rd September 2019
at 10 am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
to Salvation Army c/o
and all enquiries to J & A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 12, 2019