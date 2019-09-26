Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brierley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Brierley

Notice Condolences

Richard Brierley Notice
Brierley Richard Richard, aged 75 years, died peacefully on 21st September 2019 at The New Thursby Nursing Home, St. Annes.
Devoted husband of Beryl.
Former Groundsman at Lancashire County Council.
Service at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 11.30am on
Thursday 3rd October 2019.
Family flowers only requested. Donations if desired can be made to a .
All enquiries to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.