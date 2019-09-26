|
|
|
Brierley Richard Richard, aged 75 years, died peacefully on 21st September 2019 at The New Thursby Nursing Home, St. Annes.
Devoted husband of Beryl.
Former Groundsman at Lancashire County Council.
Service at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 11.30am on
Thursday 3rd October 2019.
Family flowers only requested. Donations if desired can be made to a .
All enquiries to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 26, 2019