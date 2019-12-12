Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Pye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Pye

Notice Condolences

Raymond Pye Notice
PYE Raymond Christopher Ray passed away peacefully on 30th November at home, aged 82.
Much loved husband of Jackie, loving father of Nicholas and
Jane, father-in-law to
Melanie and Andrew.
Dear grandad to James,
Katie, Lucie and Ben.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS,
01253 725795.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -