PYE Raymond Christopher Ray passed away peacefully on 30th November at home, aged 82.
Much loved husband of Jackie, loving father of Nicholas and
Jane, father-in-law to
Melanie and Andrew.
Dear grandad to James,
Katie, Lucie and Ben.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS,
01253 725795.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 12, 2019