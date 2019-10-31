|
|
|
MORRIS Raymond On 15th October 2019 in hospital
after a short illness, Raymond,
aged 81 years of Lytham St. Annes.
Beloved husband of Lilian,
father of Michael and the late
Andrew, father-in-law of Jenny
and Gemma, and grandfather
of Kerry and Rudi.
Funeral Service at St. Cuthbert's
Parish Church, Lytham on
Wednesday 13th November
at 11.30am followed by a
private cremation.
No flowers by request, donations
in memory of Raymond may be
sent to Lytham RNLI c/o
the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 31, 2019