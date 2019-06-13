|
GOWER Rev. Dr. Ralph Peacefully in hospital on
6th June 2019,
Ralph, aged 86 years.
Lovely husband of Margaret
and a loving dad, grandpa
and great grandpa.
"Will be sadly missed by
his family and friends."
A Service to celebrate his life will take place at Fairhaven Methodist Church on Monday 24th June 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Open Doors"
or
"The Baptist Missionary Society"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead & Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 13, 2019
