Wright Peter Passed away peacefully on October 13th , 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital of Kirkham, aged 68 years.
Loving son of the late Doris & Arthur Wright, brother of Tony & Bob (dec'd) and Pauline.
Funeral service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October 2019
at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
Royal British Legion.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 17, 2019