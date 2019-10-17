Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Peter Wright Notice
Wright Peter Passed away peacefully on October 13th , 2019 at
Royal Preston Hospital of Kirkham, aged 68 years.
Loving son of the late Doris & Arthur Wright, brother of Tony & Bob (dec'd) and Pauline.
Funeral service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October 2019
at 12.30 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the
Royal British Legion.

All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 17, 2019
