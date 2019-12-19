Home

Peter Lister Notice
Lister Peter John Passed away peacefully on
13th December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved Husband of Jean, Father of Carol and Jacqui, and Father-in-Law of Neville and Tony. A devoted Grandad of Peter, Sarah, Katie, Robert and Ben.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Newfield Lodge Care Home
for their care.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 27th December 2019 at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only by request
and donations, if so desired,
for Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited
01253 732217
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 19, 2019
