J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
14:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
Peter Knott

Peter Knott Notice
KNOTT Peter George Passed away in hospital on Monday 12th August 2019 aged 83.
Loving husband of Cherith. Much loved Dad of Graham and Ian, and brother of Michael and Helen (deceased). Stepfather of Adrian.

Retired Aeronautical engineer
at British Aerospace, Warton
(1964-1992). Competitor and
organiser of athletic sporting
events including road & fell
running, orienteering, triathlon,
and cycling. Dedicated many
hours to clubs including
Blackpool & Fylde Athletics Club,
South Ribble Orienteering Club,
Fylde Coast Triathlon Club and
Tri Preston Club.

Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Friday 30th August at 2pm.
Donations if desired to North
West Air Ambulance.
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/pgknott

Funeral directors J & A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Anne's FY8 1AH. Telephone 01253 735423
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 22, 2019
