Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Briers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Briers

Notice Condolences

Peter Briers Notice
BRIERS Peter Suddenly in Belsfield House
on 24th July 2019,
Pete, aged 64 years.
Devoted brother to Michael, Philip, Elizabeth and Richard, Pat and Sue.
Much loved father of Jamie and Philip and grandfather
to Chloe and Ben.
Peter will be sorely missed
by all his family and
those who knew him.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Alzheimer's Research Uk"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.