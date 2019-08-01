|
|
|
BRIERS Peter Suddenly in Belsfield House
on 24th July 2019,
Pete, aged 64 years.
Devoted brother to Michael, Philip, Elizabeth and Richard, Pat and Sue.
Much loved father of Jamie and Philip and grandfather
to Chloe and Ben.
Peter will be sorely missed
by all his family and
those who knew him.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Alzheimer's Research Uk"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 1, 2019