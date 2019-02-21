|
|
|
Kenyon Peggy Peacefully in hospital on
13th February 2019, Peggy, aged 93 years, dearly loved wife of the late Eddie and a devoted mum,
nanna and great nanna.
Service in Lytham Park Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by interment.
Flowers or donations, if so desired, may be sent for 'The Brtish Heart Foundation' c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
