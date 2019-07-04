Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Pauline Sobey

Notice

Pauline Sobey Notice
SOBEY Pauline Peacefully at her own home
in Lytham on 29th June 2019
surrounded by her loving family,
Pauline, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum of Janet and the late Chris, dear mother in law of Sid, dearly loved granny to Jane and Helen and loving great granny to Grace.
Service and cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to Trinity Hospice c/o the funeral director, David Pope.
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 4, 2019
