Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Patricia Tansley Notice
Tansley Patricia (Pat) Peacefully in hospital on
16th June 2019, Pat, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard,
loving mum to Tim and Gill
and a treasured grandma
and great grandma.
"Will be very sadly missed by
her family and many friends".
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 27th June 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"R.N.L.I Lytham Guild"
or
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 20, 2019
