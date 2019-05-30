Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Requiem Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Ansdell
Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:15
Lytham Park Cemetery
Patricia Cross Notice
CROSS Patricia Maria
(Pat) On 23rd May 2019 in hospital,
Pat aged 80 years of Lytham.
A dearly loved sister, aunt
and friend.
Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ansdell on
Friday 31st May at 11.00am followed by burial at Lytham Park Cemetery at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director.
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
