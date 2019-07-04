Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bury

Notice Condolences

Patricia Bury Notice
BURY Patricia Anne (Pat) Peacefully on 30th June 2019
at her home in Lytham
with her family by her side,
Pat, the beloved wife of Verdun,
much loved mum of Debbie and Liz,
dear mother-in-law of Mark and Will and loving granny of Jack, George, Ellie, Thomas and Joseph.

Funeral service at St. John the Divine Parish Church, Lytham on Wednesday 10th July at 11.00am followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 12.00pm.

All flowers and enquiries to
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.