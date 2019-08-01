Home

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
15:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
BELLINGHAM Patricia Passed away peacefully at
The Hamptons Nursing Home (formerly of Preston Road, Lytham) on 24 July 2019,
aged 88 years.

Beloved wife of Geoffrey,
loving mother to Jill, Richard
and Ian and cherished grandmother to
Miles, Grace and Lucy.

Funeral will be held on
Friday 2 August, service at 3pm
at Lytham Park Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the
Stroke Association (www.stroke.org.uk)

Further enquires to
Rawcliffe & Rae Funerals,
tel 01253 735269
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 1, 2019
