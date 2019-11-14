Home

Norman Benson

Notice Condolences

Norman Benson Notice
BENSON Norman Thomas Passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday 31st October 2019, aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of the late Sylvia, much loved dad of Christine and Wendy. Dear father in law of Ian and Stan, cherished grandpa of Kim and Scott, great grandpa of Poppy and Izzy, loving brother of Enid and the late Margaret.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 18th November at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Prostrate Cancer UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home
Tel : 859159.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 14, 2019
