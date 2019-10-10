|
|
|
THORP Muriel On Thursday 3rd October 2019, peacefully in the care of
The New Thursby Nursing Home, Lytham St Annes, Muriel,
aged 91 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving and cremation will take place in
Lytham Park Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 17th October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to
St Annes Lifeboat Appeal in memory of Muriel.
All enquiries to
the funeral director.
Mark F.H.Rae
11 Wood Street.
St Annes on Sea.
Lancashire, FY8 1QS
tel. 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 10, 2019