|
|
|
FERGUS Monica Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Monica who fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church
passed away peacefully in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 28th November 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife of the late John, loving mother of Paul and Rosaleen, beloved Oma of Vincent, Georgina and Michael, loving sister of the late Doreen.
Much loved friend to all.
Requiem mass to be held at
Our Lady Star of The Sea,
St Annes Road East on
Tuesday 17th December at 10:00am followed by
committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Blackpool Victoria Hospital Stroke Unit (cheques payable to Blue Skies).
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Highfield Funeral Home. Telephone 408886
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 12, 2019