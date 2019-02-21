|
Dawes Michael (Mick) 12.1.41-17.2.19
Peacefully at home on
17th February 2019,
Mick, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean, loving father to Gina, Chelle and Russ, a special brother to Ian, treasured grandad to David, Rhian, Joanna, Kurtis, Leona, Kynan and Kiena and a loving great grandad to the next generation.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Monday 4th March 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Dementia UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
