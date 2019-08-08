Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for May Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Parker

Notice Condolences

May Parker Notice
PARKER May Peacefully in Ryecroft
Nursing Home, Bispham,
on 2nd August 2019,
May, aged 91 years.
A dearly loved wife, mum,
nana and great grandma.
Service at Fairhaven
Methodist Church on
Thursday 15th August 2019
at 10.30am,
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Alzheimer's Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.