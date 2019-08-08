|
|
|
PARKER May Peacefully in Ryecroft
Nursing Home, Bispham,
on 2nd August 2019,
May, aged 91 years.
A dearly loved wife, mum,
nana and great grandma.
Service at Fairhaven
Methodist Church on
Thursday 15th August 2019
at 10.30am,
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Alzheimer's Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 8, 2019