Stancombe Maureen Maureen, aged 80 years, died peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff at Trinity Hospice, Blackpool on 13th February 2019.
The dearly loved wife of the late Norman (2014). Loving mother of Kelvin and Heather
and a devoted grandma.
A service of thanksgiving for Maureen's life will be held at
St. Annes United Reformed Church, St. George's Road,
St. Annes at 11.15am on
Friday 22nd February 2019.
Family flowers only requested.
Donations if desired can be made in favour of the Trinity hospice c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. 780860
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 21, 2019
