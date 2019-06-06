|
|
|
WALTON Mary Mary, aged 87, died peacefully in The Hamptons Care Centre,
on Sunday May 26th.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, also a dear Mother, Sister and Grandma.
'Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends'
Service and cremation took place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday June 4th at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, may be sent for Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 6, 2019
Read More