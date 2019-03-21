|
ROSENBERG (Formerly Mrs England) Mary Mary, aged 91 years,
died peacefully in the
Priory Court Nursing Home
on Friday 8th March 2019.
Service of celebration of life is to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 22nd March 2019
at 2 pm. Please wear a splash
of Green (Black is optional).
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Lymphoma Action.
A donation plate will be available
at the service or maybe sent to
Box Bros - Tel 01253 791 500
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 21, 2019
