HODGSON MARY Jennifer and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy, support, cards of condolence
and generous donations received
at this sad time.
We would also like to extend a
special thanks to the staff at
Starr Hills Residential Care Home
for their care during
Mary's later years.
Thank you to Richard Golding
for his thoughtful ministrations
and to all who attended
the funeral service.
Finally, to Mark and Chris at
Woodlands Funerals Limited for
their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 12, 2019