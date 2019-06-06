|
|
|
CHANDLER Mary On 28th May 2019, Mary,
aged 92 years of Lytham.
Loving nanny and friend to many.
Funeral Service at St. John the Divine Parish Church, Lytham on Thursday 13th June at 2.00pm followed by a private burial
in Norfolk.
At Mary's own request, no black,
spring colours to be worn.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Arthritis Research UK c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 6, 2019
