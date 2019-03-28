|
|
|
CHAMERLAIN Mary Elizabeth Passed away at Trinity Hospice, Blackpool, on 18th March 2019.
Widow of John Chamberlain.
Very much loved by son, Neil:
his wife Victoria and granddaughter, Katie.
Funeral service at
St. Cuthberts Church, Lytham on Thursday 4th April at 1p.m.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired to
Trinity Hospice c/o
and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family Funeral Directors, 1a St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes.
FY8 2AT. Tel: 01253 781011
www.trinityhospice.co.uk/
support/make-a-donation
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More