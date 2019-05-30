Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30
Fairhaven Methodist Church
Marjory Dickinson Notice
Dickinson Marjory Irene Peacefully in the New Thursby Nursing Home on 20th May 2019, Marjory, aged 93 years.

'Will be very sadly missed.'

Service at Fairhaven Methodist Church on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Donations, if so desired,
may be sent for 'Fairhaven
Methodist Church'
c/o Roland L Whitehead and Daughter,
The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St Annes,
FY8 1ND.
Tel: 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
