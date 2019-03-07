|
TONKS Marjorie Passed away peacefully on February 26th 2019 in her
100th year at the Manse Nursing Home and of Kirkham.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, loving mum of Peter (dec'd),
Brian & Ian and also a much
loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
'Rest in Peace'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday March 11th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Pear Tree School, Kirkham.
The family wish to extend their thanks to all the staff at the
Manse for their care and
support given to the family.
All donations and enquiries please to Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 7, 2019
