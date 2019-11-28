Home

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
Pilkington Marjorie Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday
November 20th 2019, aged 83 years.
Devoted wife of the late Roy,
much loved mother of Stuart and Trevor and loving mother in law
of Janet and Mandy. Service to be held at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Tuesday December 3rd at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Breath Of Life Foundation and
or British Lung Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home,
Tel: 720998.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 28, 2019
