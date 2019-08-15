|
WELSH Margaret Edna Peacefully in Priory Court Nursing Home on 9th August 2019, Margaret, aged 79 years,
a dearly loved wife, mum,
nana and great nana.
"Will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 2nd September 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"The White Church "
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 78086
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 15, 2019