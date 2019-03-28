|
HODGSON Margaret
(nee Gregson) Passed away peacefully on
March 12th 2019, aged 96 years,
at The Manse Nursing Home, Kirkham.
She spent her youth at Moss Side and married life on Marton Moss. Much loved by husband Leslie (dec'd), daughter Brenda, grandchildren Michelle and husband Tony, Shaun and wife Lisa and great grandchildren Joseph, Lucy, Alicia, Declan and Harley.
Service and cremation took place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday March 26th at 2.30 pm.
No flowers please. Donations if desired for the Neo-Natal Unit BVH c/o and further enquires please to Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 28, 2019
