EADON Louise Died peacefully in
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool
on 29th May 2019
Marjorie
aged 73 years
Much loved wife
of John (deceased),
dearly loved mother of
Helen and Rachel,
dear mother in law
of Jonathan and Steve, cherished grandma to Eve and Maisie,
beloved sister of David (deceased)
also of John and Tom.
Will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Church Road Methodist Church,
St Annes on Sea on Thursday
20th June at 12.15pm
prior to interment at
Lytham Park Cemetery
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if so desired
may be sent for Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary and Spana
c/o the funeral directors.
Mark F H Rae,
11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1QS
TEL 01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on June 13, 2019
