TYSON Nee McKearnen
Lisa Peacefully at home, in her sleep,
on 24th November 2019, Lisa,
aged 47 years, of Lytham.
Much loved wife of Russell (Jack),
loving mum of Lily and Jack
and beloved daughter of
Steve McKearnen.
Lisa will be greatly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Crematorium
on Monday 2nd December
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
may be sent to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
