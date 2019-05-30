|
METCALF Lionel Surrounded by his loving family,
at his home on
Tuesday May 21st 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Valerie, cherished dad of Philip and David and father-in-law of Dawn and Emily and a much loved gramps to Daniel, Natasha and Oliver.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Monday June 10th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home,
Lytham St. Annes, Tel: 720998.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on May 30, 2019
