Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlands Funerals Limited (Ansdell, Lytham St Annes)
90 Woodlands Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1DA
01253 732217
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
13:15
Parish Church of St Thomas, St Thomas's Road, St Annes on Sea
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavinia Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavinia Kirk

Notice Condolences

Lavinia Kirk Notice
Kirk (Lavinia Mary) Died peacefully in the loving care of Delaheys Nursing Home on Saturday 12th October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late James Brian Kirk and adored mother of Sarah, Anthony, Joanne and John. A loving and proud Nana to Gareth, Sam, Stephanie, Elissa and James and Great Nana to Edie and Darcey. Much loved by John,
Paul, Nikki and Catherine.
The funeral will take place at the Parish Church of St Thomas,
St Thomas's Road, St Annes on Sea on Thursday, 31st October at 1.15pm to be followed by a private cremation service.
All enquiries please to
Woodlands Funerals Limited 01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.