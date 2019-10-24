|
Kirk (Lavinia Mary) Died peacefully in the loving care of Delaheys Nursing Home on Saturday 12th October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late James Brian Kirk and adored mother of Sarah, Anthony, Joanne and John. A loving and proud Nana to Gareth, Sam, Stephanie, Elissa and James and Great Nana to Edie and Darcey. Much loved by John,
Paul, Nikki and Catherine.
The funeral will take place at the Parish Church of St Thomas,
St Thomas's Road, St Annes on Sea on Thursday, 31st October at 1.15pm to be followed by a private cremation service.
All enquiries please to
Woodlands Funerals Limited 01253 732217.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Oct. 24, 2019