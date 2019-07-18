|
|
|
HOLYHEAD Kathleen Peacefully on 8th July 2019, Kathleen aged 91 years of Lytham.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, much loved mum of Avril, Martin and Paul, dear mother in law, nana, great nana, sister and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at Lytham Methodist Church, Park Street,
on Tuesday 23rd July at 12.30pm followed by a private cremation.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired may be sent to
Guide Dogs
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on July 18, 2019