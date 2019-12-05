|
NOBBS Joyce Former teaching assistant
at Clifton Primary School.
Peacefully at her home on
27th November 2019.
Joyce, aged 87 years,
of Ansdell.
Much loved mum, mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service at
Fairhaven Methodist Church
on Monday 16th December
at 10.45am followed by
cremation at Lytham
Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
will be passed on to
Amnesty International and
Northorpe Hall Child
and Family Trust.
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham
Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 5, 2019