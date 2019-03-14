|
|
|
Astley Joyce
S.R.N On Saturday, 9th March 2019 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Joyce, aged 91 years.
Dearest companion of
Margaret Kirkbride (deceased) and loving aunt of
Lynn and Marion.
Joyce will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place on Saturday 23rd March in the church of St Cuthberts, Lytham at 9.30am, followed by committal at Lytham Park Crematoirum.
All enquiries to Mark Rae Funeral Services, 11 Wood Street,
St Annes On Sea, FY8 1QS.
01253 789000
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More