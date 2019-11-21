|
TAYLOR John Arthur
'Jack' Died peacefully on
6th November 2019,
aged 95 years.
John will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on
6th December 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to
The Christie charity c/o
and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Nov. 21, 2019