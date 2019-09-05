Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
John Stuart Notice
STUART John It is with deep sadness
we announce that John
passed away suddenly on
24th August 2019, aged 80.
Loving husband of Margaret,
dear father of Gary and Craig, father in law to Gill and Hazel and much loved grandpa to Erin, Georgia, Freya and Isla.
He will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 6th September 2019
at 2.30pm, following on to
Lytham Bowling Club for a celebration of John's Life to
which all friends are invited.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St..Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Sept. 5, 2019
