|
|
|
Phillips John Died suddenly on 25th July 2019, John Peter, aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
the late Margaret Phillips,
loving dad of Louise and Helen,
dear father in law of Simon,
loving grandad of
Roman and India.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St. Peters Roman Catholic Church, Lytham on Thursday 8th August at 11am, prior to burial at
Salcoates Cemetery, Lytham.
All enquiries to
Rawcliffe and Rae Funerals,
Tel Lytham 735269
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 2, 2019