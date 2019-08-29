Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
John Hornby Notice
HORNBY John It is with deep sadness we announce that John,
passed away peacefully on
19th August 2019, aged 76 years,
in the New Thursby Nursing Home.
Loving husband of Janice,
dear father of Dean and Gary, father-in-law to Louise and
much loved pops to
Finley, Leo and Casey.
"A thousand words
won't bring you back
I know because I've tried,
Neither will a thousand tears
I know because I've cried."
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 12th September 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Parkinson's UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House,
Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Aug. 29, 2019
