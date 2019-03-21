Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ansdell
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
John Golightly


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
John Golightly Notice
GOLIGHTLY John 1932-2019
John has now joined
our beloved daughter Kate.
Forever loved and forever missed by Mai, Paul, Sean, Jackie, William, Lauren, Emma, Silas, Thelma and sisters in law, family and friends.
Funeral Service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ansdell on Tuesday 26th March at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family and friends welcome
at Fylde RFC afterwards.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to either Trinity Hospice,
Bispham or Marie Curie
c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Mar. 21, 2019
