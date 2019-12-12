|
|
|
DRAPER John Suddenly on 4th December 2019,
John, aged 76 years, of Lytham.
Beloved husband of Jean and a much loved dad and grandad.
John will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at St. John the Divine Parish Church, Lytham on Wednesday 18th December at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, may be sent to either Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Lytham RNLI or RSPCA
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Dec. 12, 2019