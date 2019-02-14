|
|
|
COOKSON John Slipped away peacefully on
5th February 2019 at
Clifton Hospital, aged 84 years.
John will be sadly missed by Eve, his daughters Karen and Debbie and all who knew him.
His funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 20th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to your own chosen charity.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS.
Tel: 01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More