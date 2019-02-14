Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare St Annes
32 St. Andrews Road South
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
15:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
John Cookson Notice
COOKSON John Slipped away peacefully on
5th February 2019 at
Clifton Hospital, aged 84 years.
John will be sadly missed by Eve, his daughters Karen and Debbie and all who knew him.
His funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 20th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to your own chosen charity.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS.
Tel: 01253 725795
Published in Lytham St Annes Express on Feb. 14, 2019
